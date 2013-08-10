AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 - PSV Eindhoven's 17-year-old wunderkind striker Zakaria Bakkali capped an unforgettable week with a brilliant hat-trick as the 1988 European Cup winners thumped NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in the Dutch championship on Saturday.

Three days after the Belgian scored his first goal for PSV on his senior debut for the club in a Champions League third round qualifying match, Bakkali repaid the faith of manager Phillip Cocu by finding the back of the net in the sixth, 47th and 82nd minutes.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who at 22 was the oldest PSV player on the field on Saturday, added the other two goals in the 61st and 75th minutes to leave the 21-times former Dutch champions on top of the standings with six points from two games.

"He (Bakkali) played a very strong game today. An outstanding performance for a youngster like him. I'm very happy about his development in the first team of PSV Eindhoven," Cocu told FOX Sports.

PEC Zwolle also maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a surprise 3-1 win over Heracles Almelo. Jesper Drost scored after only 11 seconds.

Go Ahead Eagles, back in the top tier for the first time since 1996, defeated ADO Den Haag 2-1.

