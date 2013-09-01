Striker Stef Nijland struck the equaliser as PEC Zwolle came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with FC Utrecht on Sunday and stay top of the Dutch league with 13 points after five games.

Willem Janssen put Utrecht in the lead just after the interval from a free kick.

PEC lead the table by two points from PSV Eindhoven, who were also held to a home draw on Saturday during celebrations for their 100th birthday.

Despite dropping points, PEC coach Rons Jans told Dutch television he was happy with the result.

"It is confirmation we have a good team. I'm satisfied with the point and the way we forced the equaliser," he said.

Feyenoord put the disappointment of their Europa League elimination on Thursday behind them with a second successive home win in the league.

After losing their opening three matches, they now have six points after a 4-0 drubbing of Roda JC Kerkrade.

The first goal came before the break from a Ruud Vormer penalty and a sixth of the season from the Italian Graziano Pelle. Miguel Nelom and John Goossens added two more in the second half.

Champions Ajax Amsdterdam began life without long-standing regulars Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen, who have been sold to Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur recently.

They were listless on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at FC Groningen.

Lasse Schone gave Ajax an early lead but the home side equalised 14 minutes from time through Genero Zeefuik.

AZ Alkmaar were held 1-1 by Vitesse Arnhem in Sunday's other match.

