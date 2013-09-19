Ajax Amsterdam have lost a court bid to overturn a ban on their supporters attending Sunday's game at fellow Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven, the club said on Thursday.

Ajax, together with two supporters groupings, wanted their fans to be allowed to travel to the Philips Stadium by coach but a court in Den Bosch upheld a ban imposed by the city of Eindhoven.

Special trains that would usually have carried supporters from Amsterdam to Eindhoven have been cancelled because of work on the line. The bus alternative was rejected by Eindhoven mayor Rob van Gijzel for fears of supporter violence.

"Ajax are disappointed at this judgment because the club think it important that its fans can attend all away matches. Ajax also find it disappointing that no solution was found to this problem, said Ajax in a statement on its website (www.ajax.nl).

"As a result of this judgment no Ajax fans will attend Sunday's match," it added.

The match is one of biggest on the Dutch league calendar. Between them Ajax and PSV have won 17 of the last 20 championships.

