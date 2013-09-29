Twente Enschede took over as Dutch league leaders on Sunday after dismantling FC Groningen 5-0 to lead on goal difference in a congested early season list of front runners.

The win, which included a pair of goals from Ghana teenager Shadrach Eghan, lifted them to 15 points alongside PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen.

Alfred Finnbogason scored his 10th goal of the season for Heerenveen, netting the winner in their 2-1 derby win over Cambuur Leeuwarden.

PSV lost their unbeaten record on Saturday in a 2-1 loss at AZ Alkmaar, who responded by firing coach Gertjan Verbeek on Sunday.

Vitesse Arhem scored a late winner through Brazilian teenager Lucas Piazon, who is on loan from Chelsea, to move to 14 points where they join champions Ajax Amsterdam and PEC Zwolle.

Graziano Pelle netted a hat trick in Feyenoord's 4-2 home win over ADO Den Haag to take his tally for the season to nine.

