Dutch league leaders Twente Enschede lost 3-2 at ADO Den Haag after recovering from two goals down before Mike van Duinen struck the killer blow two minutes from time on Saturday.

The defeat left them level on 19 points with champions Ajax Amsterdam who missed the chance to go clear at the top when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to bottom side RKC Waalwijk.

Two goals in four minutes after halftime had lowly Den Haag ahead but Twente's Luc Castaignos and Roberto Rosales levelled the scores only for Van Duinen to snatch the late winner.

Rydell Poepon scored twice as NAC Breda beat Go Ahead Eagles 5-0 while SC Cambuur recovered from conceding an early goal to score three times in the last half-hour and beat Utrecht 3-1.

Any one of the chasing pack could take top spot on Sunday when third-placed PSV Eindhoven visit Roda JC Kerkrade and PEC Zwolle, who are fourth also on 18 points, host AZ Almaar.

Feyenoord are a point further back in fifth before they host Heracles Almelo while Vitesse and Groningen, who also have 17 points, will be eyeing the summit when they meet in Arnhem.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)