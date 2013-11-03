Feyenoord moved to within two points of the Dutch league leadership on Sunday as they shrugged off the absence of their top marksman to win 2-0 at SC Cambuur.

Graziano Pelle, the flamboyant Italian striker with 10 goals in 11 matches this season, sat out the first of a three-game ban for head-butting an opponent but his absence had little impact as Lex Immers and Mitchell te Vrede scored in a comfortable win.

Feyenoord, who had not won in the league for almost a month, moved up to 20 points from 12 matches, level with Twente Enschede, but two behind leaders AZ Alkmaar and one adrift of second-placed Vitesse Arnhem.

Groningen let slip a chance to join the early season frontrunners as they led Roda JC Kerkrade on three occasions but were held at home in a six-goal thriller.

Mark-Jan Fledderus converted a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot - his second of the game - to deny Groningen and leave them 19 points.

Heerenveen coach Marco van Basten was sent to the stands as his club lost 2-0 at Utrecht, where goals from Joey van den Berg and Jacob Mulenga lifted the home team away from the relegation zone.

Pounding rain and a waterlogged pitch brought a quick end to the clash between Go Ahead Eagles and Heracles Almelo after just 19 minutes. It will be replayed at a later date.

