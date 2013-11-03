Maguire confident Tigers can claw out of danger
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
Feyenoord moved to within two points of the Dutch league leadership on Sunday as they shrugged off the absence of their top marksman to win 2-0 at SC Cambuur.
Graziano Pelle, the flamboyant Italian striker with 10 goals in 11 matches this season, sat out the first of a three-game ban for head-butting an opponent but his absence had little impact as Lex Immers and Mitchell te Vrede scored in a comfortable win.
Feyenoord, who had not won in the league for almost a month, moved up to 20 points from 12 matches, level with Twente Enschede, but two behind leaders AZ Alkmaar and one adrift of second-placed Vitesse Arnhem.
Groningen let slip a chance to join the early season frontrunners as they led Roda JC Kerkrade on three occasions but were held at home in a six-goal thriller.
Mark-Jan Fledderus converted a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot - his second of the game - to deny Groningen and leave them 19 points.
Heerenveen coach Marco van Basten was sent to the stands as his club lost 2-0 at Utrecht, where goals from Joey van den Berg and Jacob Mulenga lifted the home team away from the relegation zone.
Pounding rain and a waterlogged pitch brought a quick end to the clash between Go Ahead Eagles and Heracles Almelo after just 19 minutes. It will be replayed at a later date.
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
BENGALURU Australia were set a target of 188 runs for victory in the second test and a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood picked up career-best figures of 6-67 to rip through India's batting on the fourth morning of the match.