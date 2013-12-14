Twente Enschede's Luc Castaignos notched his ninth league goal of the season in a 3-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles as they moved top of the Dutch league on Saturday.

His effort came between Felipe Gutierrez's opener and Dusan Tadic's third as Twente moved to 33 points, taking over on goal difference from Vitesse Arnhem who play NAC Breda on Sunday.

NEC Nijmegen remain bottom despite coming from two goals down after 11 minutes to beat Roda JC Kerkrade 4-3 at home.

Soren Rieks scored twice while Marnick Vermijl and Kevin Conboy also got on the scoresheet.

RKC Waalwijk claimed precious points from fellow strugglers ADO Den Haag, with Kenny Anderson scoring twice in a 2-1 win.

