Vitesse Arnhem's Japan striker Mike Havenaar scored twice as they took second place in the Dutch league with a 3-0 home win over bottom side Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday to move within five points of Ajax Amsterdam.

Marko Vejinovic also scored as Vitesse put a mid-season slump behind them with a second straight win over lowly opposition to move on to 49 points behind leaders Ajax, who renew their traditional rivalry with Feyenoord on Sunday.

Vitesse moved one point above Twente Enschede, who can recpature second spot if they win at struggling Utrecht.

PSV moved up to fifth place with a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Go Ahead Eagles after World Cup-bound Costa Rica striker Bryan Ruiz, on loan from Fulham, snatched a last-minute winner to complete the recovery from 2-0 down after 25 minutes.

NEC Nijmegen earned a point in a 3-3 draw at PEC Zwolle but stay second-bottom in a relegation playoff spot, three points ahead of Roda and the same number from the safety zone.

