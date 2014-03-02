Joel Veltman scrambled a goal from a corner to give Ajax Amsterdam a 2-1 away win over bitter rivals Feyenoord on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of the Dutch championship to eight points.

The defending champions came from a goal down to win in hostile surroundings in Rotterdam, where away fans are excluded following a five-year ban in 2009 after a string of serious incidents.

Graziano Pelle headed Feyenoord into a 29th minute lead but Ajax levelled on the stroke of halftime through Kolbeinn Sigthorsson before Veltman scored the decisive goal 18 minutes from time.

Ajax are now well placed for a fourth successive title after Twente Enschede were held 1-1 at Utrecht.

Quincy Promes celebrated his first call-up to the Netherlands squad with a first half goal away at Utrecht but Australian Tommy Oar went on a slalom run through the Twente defence straight from the second half kick off and equalised just seven seconds of the restart.

Twente and Vitesse Arnhem lie second on 49 points with Feyenoord a further four points back in fourth place.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson)