Early goals from Joel Veltman and Davy Klaassen ensured a comfortable 2-0 win for Ajax Amsterdam away at RKC Waalwijk on Wednesday to move them a step closer to retaining their Dutch league title.

Ajax could afford to rest several regulars but were untroubled as Veltman scored from a 13th-minute corner and Klaassen added a second 14 minutes later after being set up by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

The win kept Ajax eight points clear of second-place Feyenoord, who came from behind to win 2-1 at Heracles Almelo.

Ajax could clinch a fourth consecutive title if they beat Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday and other results go their way.

Mitchell te Vrede and Tonny Vilhena scored for Feyenoord as they overcame conceding an early goal to go 2-1 ahead at half-time and hang on for the victory to move to 57 points with a fourth successive win.

Wout Brama returned to Twente Enschede's lineup after almost a year out through injury to help them move third despite being held by ADO Den Haag.

Twente, with 53 points, lead Vitesse Arnhem and PSV Eindhoven on goal difference despite the 1-1 draw, where they finished with nine men after Rasmus Bengtsson and Luc Castaignos were sent off.

Zambia international Jacob Mulenga scored the winner as Utrecht moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over SC Cambuur, whose coach Dwight Lodeweges resigned on the eve of the match after being threatened by fans.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)