Twente Enschede's Torgeir Borven struck twice in a 3-0 home win over bottom side Roda JC Kerkrade as they consolidated third place in the Dutch league on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of a Champions League berth next season.

Twente moved to 59 points and are one behind second-placed Feyenoord who face a tricky trip to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday when Ajax Amsterdam, who lead by six points, could win the title.

Norwegian Borven put the hosts 2-0 ahead in the opening 25 minutes before Kyle Ebecilio tucked away a rebound in the 53rd for the third.

Twente, with two games to play, could yet overtake Feyenoord and claim one of the two Champions League berths with leaders Ajax Amsterdam having already clinched one of them.

Vitesse Arnhem stay fourth on 54 points after losing 4-3 at SC Cambuur despite leading twice having faded out of the title race in recent months.

Heerenveen striker Albert Finnbogason netted his 27th league goal this season in a 2-0 win at Go Ahead Eagles to extend his lead at the top of the scoring charts to five.

Sixth-placed Heerenveen are now two points behind PSV as they battle for a top-four finish to claim a Europa League spot.

The Dutch championship will be decided on Sunday if Ajax beat mid-table visitors ADO Den Haag and Feyenoord fail to win at PSV with two rounds of matches still to come.

