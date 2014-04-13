Ajax Amsterdam must wait another fortnight for a chance to be crowned Dutch champions despite beating ADO Den Haag at home on Sunday after closest rivals Feyenoord stayed in contention with a 2-0 victory at PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax could have claimed the title in the last two weekends but have been thwarted by their Rotterdam rivals, who won for the first time in a decade at PSV to keep alive their slim hopes.

Ajax's 3-2 win put them on 69 points and left them needing one more victory from their last two matches to clinch a fourth successive championship.

Feyenoord's only hope is that Ajax lose both matches while they win both theirs.

Ajax's next chance of the crown is on the penultimate weekend of the league on Sunday, April 27 at Heracles Almelo as Ajax meet PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Cup final next weekend.

Sunday's two key matches kicked off at the same time with Feyenoord first to score through Joris Mathijsen after 28 minutes at PSV.

Feyenoord, now on 63 points, never looked under much threat from then on and added a second in the 75th minute with a cracker from Daryl Janmaat.

Veteran Danish international midfielder Christian Poulsen got his first goal of the season to put Ajax ahead in the 34th minute but an own goal within 60 seconds from Stefano Denswil had Den Haag level at half-time.

Davy Claassen and Thulani Serero both scored in the last 20 minutes to put Ajax 3-1 up before a late consolation for the visitors from Tom Beugelsdijk.

Earlier on Sunday, relegation=threatened RKC Waalwjik and NEC Nijmegen both stayed in the drop zone despite draws. RKC were held 1-1 at home by PEC while NEC took a point away off AZ Alkmaar in another 1-1 draw.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Goodson)