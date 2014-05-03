PSV Eindhoven made sure of European club competition next season with a 2-0 win over NAC Breda while Ajax Amsterdam closed their Dutch championship-winning season with a draw on Saturday.

Ajax finished four points clear of second-placed Feyenoord on the last day of the championship after a 2-2 draw at home to NEC Nijmegen, whose equaliser two minutes from time via Alireza Jahanbakhsh saved them from automatic relegation. Bottom side Roda JC Kerkrade managed a 1-0 away win over Go Ahead Eagles, but Jahanbakhsh’s late equaliser condemned them to the drop as they finished a point behind NEC despite having a superior goal difference.

Ajax, who had secured a fourth successive championship last Sunday, totalled 71 points from 34 matches, while Feyenoord finished second on 67 after drawing 1-1 at AZ Alkmaar in the final game in charge for their departing coach Ronald Koeman. Twente Enschede were already guaranteed third place before Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Dutch Cup winners PEC Zwolle and are joined in the Europa League by PSV, for whom teenage Dutch international Memphis Depay scored the opening goal.

NEC and RKC Waalwijk will now play in the post-season promotion-relegation playoffs.

