AMSTERDAM Stefan Nijland scored the only goal early in the second half to give PEC Zwolle another shock win over champions Ajax Amsterdam in the Dutch Super Cup on Sunday.

PEC had a sensational 5-1 victory over Ajax in the Cup final in April, denying their opponents a domestic double, and picked up a second major piece of silverware as Nijland netted after 54 minutes to secure a 1-0 win at the Amsterdam Arena.

Ajax fans, who had disrupted the Cup final by throwing fireworks on to the pitch, reacted to the defeat by jeering their team off the field.

Ajax looked dangerous early on but were then outplayed on their own pitch by their unfashionable opponents.

The annual meeting between champions and cup winners marks the start of the new season in the Netherlands.

