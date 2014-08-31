AMSTERDAM Aug 31Second-half goals from Luuk de Jong and Adam Maher maintained PSV Eindhoven's winning start to the season on Sunday as champions Ajax Amsterdam lost for a second successive week.

PSV beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 at home for a fourth successive win and a three-point lead over PEC Zwolle, whose 100 percent record ended at NAC Breda on Sunday, and Groningen, who beat Ajax 2-0.

Ajax, seeking an unprecedented fifth successive title, were beaten 2-0 at Groningen a week after they had lost 3-1 at home to PSV.

De Jong’s first goal for PSV, after his close season signing, came three minutes after the break and Maher made sure of the points with the second from a rebound in the last minute after Memphis Depay’s initial effort was blocked.

PEC had sought to keep in touch with PSV and after trailing at halftime equalised through their Czech import Tomas Necid with his first Dutch league goal.

But PEC gave away a penalty which Eric Falkenburg converted in the 65th minute and Elson Hooi’s goal seven minutes from time gave NAC a 3-1 win.

For a third successive week Ajax conceded a goal in the first minute after halftime as Eric Booteghin had an easy tap-in on his 27th birthday to put Groningen ahead.

After Ajax sent central defender Mike van der Hoorn forward in a bid to steal a late equaliser, their exposed defence was caught out and substitute Michael de Leeuw scored a second for Groningen, who have won three of their four games.

Groningen coach Erwin van de Looi added insult to injury by suggesting his side had been below par.

“Of course it’s a great victory but we didn’t even really play well,” he told Dutch Fox Sports television.

A goalless game between Twente Enschede and Feyenoord meant Twente have drawn all their games while former European champions Feyenoord have one win from their opening four fixtures.

