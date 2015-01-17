PSV Eindhoven's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) celebrates with Adam Maher after scoring his team's third goal against Panathinaikos during their Europa League soccer match at Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium in Athens in this file photo taken on November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

AMSTERDAM Adam Maher’s fortuitous early strike gave PSV Eindhoven a 1-0 win at Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday and extended their lead over Dutch league rivals Ajax Amsterdam to four points.

The Netherlands international midfielder netted 10 minutes into PSV’s first game after the winter break to take the side to 46 points from 18 matches.

The goal had a touch of good fortune about it as his initial drive rebounded back to him off the post.

Vitesse goalkeeper Eloy Room got a hand to Maher’s scuffed follow-up shot and defender Jan-Arie van der Heijden failed to clear the ball off the line as it narrowly eluded his reach.

The home side dominated possession and chances but could not rescue a point and are 10th in the table.

PEC Zwolle jumped to third as they romped to a 4-1 success at home to second-bottom NAC Breda.

Bart van Hintum set them on their way early with a goal inside four minutes and after Adnane Tighadouini had equalised for the visitors in the second half, three goals in eight minutes from Jesper Drost, Jody Lukoki and Ben Rienstra sealed the win.

AZ Alkmaar moved up to fifth as they made it a miserable start to the new year for bottom side FC Dordrecht with a comfortable 2-0 home win thanks to goals in each half from Simon Poulsen and Nemanja Gudelj.

Dordrecht have won only once all season and are six points adrift of NAC Breda at the foot of the table.

Cambuur twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at ADO Den Haag as Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche bagged a brace of goals.

The hosts took the lead inside 26 seconds through Mike van Duinen, the quickest goal of the current league season, but Cambuur hit back via Ogbeche 10 minutes before halftime.

Roland Alberg restored the home side’s advantage two minutes later but Ogbeche netted again late in the second period to earn his side a point.

