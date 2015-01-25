AMSTERDAM A rare goalless draw between Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord on Sunday represented bad news for the two main pursuers of leaders PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Dutch league.

Both sides needed a victory to put just the slightest pressure on runaway leaders PSV, who now have a six-point advantage over champions Ajax and 14 points over third-placed Feyenoord.

It was only the second time the 'Klassieker' fixture of the Dutch season had ended in a goalless draw. The previous occasion was in 1978.

Feyenoord dominated proceedings at the home of the team who are seeking a record fifth successive title and had two good chances in the first half.

Colin Kazim-Richards shot wide and then Jean-Paul Boetius has his shot cleared off the line by Ajax striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Jop van der Linden netted a penalty two minutes before halftime as Go Ahead Eagles moved out of the relegation play-off positions with a 1-0 home win over 10-man ADO Den Haag.

Eagles rose above their opponents into 14th place after Den Haag's Vito Wormgoor was judged to have handled in the box and was sent off.

Van der Linden converted the penalty and the home side held out for a precious win.

Utrecht twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw at Groningen.

The hosts were left frustrated after Tjaronn Chery and Michael de Leeuw had given them the lead in each half. On both occasions, though, Utrecht hit back within minutes, through Edouard Duplan and Yassin Ayoub.

Second-bottom NAC Breda missed the opportunity to push towards safety when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Willem II.

