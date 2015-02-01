Ajax Amsterdam's coach Frank De Boer reacts during their Champions League Group F soccer match against Paris St Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam must forget about winning a record fifth Dutch championship in a row for the moment said coach Frank de Boer after they lost 1-0 at Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday to fall further behind in the title race.

Uros Durdevic’s goal has left Ajax nine points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven and De Boer seething.

“We must first make our play sparkle again and then we can worry about the championship. But at the moment we must not be thinking about the title,” he told Fox Sports.

The Serbian striker marked his first goal in the Dutch league six minutes from time with some aplomb, taking the ball on his chest and looping it over defender Niklas Moisander before firing home.

Ajax remain in second place, five points ahead of third-placed Feyenoord who won 2-1 at home to struggling ADO Den Haag.

Lex Immers and Jens Toornstra put Feyenoord ahead after 20 minutes but they allowed Den Haag back into the match when Mike van Duinen scored and had to hold on for the victory.

PEC Zwolle moved back into fourth place after a 2-0 win at Utrecht with goals from Thomas Lam and Stef Nijland.

PEC are one point ahead of AZ Alkmaar, who beat struggling Heracles Almelo 3-1 with a spectacular back-heeled goal from American international Aron Johannsson plus two more from Steven Berghuis and Markus Henriksen.

