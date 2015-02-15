AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam's Ricardo Kishna struck twice in the second half as they recovered from an early goal down to beat Twente Enschede 4-2 in the Dutch league on Sunday and cut PSV Eindhoven’s lead back to 12 points.

Kishna's late double included Ajax's 500th goal in the top flight after they went in 2-1 ahead at halftime.

Ajax have 49 points from 23 games behind PSV on 61 and eight ahead of Feyenoord who lost 2-0 at Heracles Almelo on Saturday.

PEC Zwolle’s hopes of climbing to third were stymied by struggling Go Ahead Eagles, whose surprise 1-0 away win thanks to Jeffrey Rijsdijk's 24th minute goal moved them out of the relegation zone.

French striker Sebastien Haller scored four goals as Utrecht relieved some of the pressure on coach Rob Alflen with a 6-1 thumping of basement side Dordrecht.

The game was marked by three red cards in the second half, one for Utrecht and two for Dordrecht who remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the standings on 12 points.

SC Cambuur's Sander van de Streek scored twice as they beat visitors Heerenveen 2-1 in their derby clash with all three goals coming inside the opening eight minutes.

