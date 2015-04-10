AMSTERDAM PSV Eindhoven moved to the cusp of the Dutch league title on Friday with a 3-1 win over PEC Zwolle and could land their first championship since 2008 as early as Saturday if second-placed Ajax Amsterdam lose at Heracles Almelo.

If not, PSV will have to wait until next weekend when they host Heerenveen to grab the three points needed to seal it.

PSV, who are now 13 points clear at the top but have played one match more than Ajax who have five to go, made a furious start to Friday's home match with several chances before Georgino Wijnaldum netted after 12 minutes.

PEC equalised when Maikel van der Werff netted from a corner to level the score at halftime but Joshua Brenet's spectacular effort soon after the interval restored PSV's lead.

Luuk de Jong ensure a 25th win for PSV this season with a third goal in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Martyn Herman; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)