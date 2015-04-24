AMSTERDAM Vitesse Arnhem lost ground in the battle for third place in the Dutch championship and an automatic Europa League spot as they suffered a late 1-0 defeat at ADO Den Haag on Friday.

Michiel Kramer scored in the 85th minute to move the hosts further away from the relegation zone and end Vitesse’s 12-match unbeaten ruin.

Vitesse remain four points behind third-placed Feyenoord having played a game more.

Den Haag have now won three of their last four matches and sit 12th, nine points clear of the drop zone.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)