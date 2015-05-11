AMSTERDAM Feyenoord suffered a setback in their ambition to clinch third place in the Dutch league as they suffered a 4-1 thrashing by Vitesse Arnhem in their penultimate game of the season. Goals from Valeri Qazaishvili and Jan-Arie van der Heijden handed Vitesse a 2-0 lead at the half-hour mark. Jens Toornstra pulled one back in the 37th minute but Vitesse were 3-1 up at the break after Rochdi Achenteh scored just before the interval from a free kick. A last minute goal from Zakaria Labyad ensured Vitesse moved to within two points of Feyenoord, who are ahead of fourth placed AZ Alkmaar on goal difference. All three clubs have a chance on Sunday to clinch third spot and a place in next season's Europa League.