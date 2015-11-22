AMSTERDAM Simon Gustafson scored twice to set Feyenoord on their way to a 5-0 home win over Twente Enschede on Sunday and a move up to second place in the Dutch league.

The victory, which also featured goals from Michiel Kramer, Karim El Ahmadi and Bilal Basacikoglu, saw Feyenoord go to 29 points from 13 matches, three behind leaders Ajax Amsterdam.

Champions PSV Eindhoven are a further point back as they were held to a 2-2 draw at Willem II on Saturday, this after Ajax had thumped lowly Cambuur 5-1 following a brace of goals from midfielder Davy Klaassen.

Cash-strapped Twente, champions in 2010, continued their steady decline with a fourth successive league defeat and are just one place above the relegation playoff places.

Heracles Almelo, who have been the surprise package of the season, were held to a goalless draw at home by Excelsior and stay fourth.

Vitesse moved into sixth as they drew 2-2 with ADO Den Haag having twice taken the lead in the first half.

Sheran Yeini and Kelvin Leerdam scored their first goals of the season to put the visitors in front, but they were pegged back on each occasion by goals from Ruben Schaken and Belgian defender Timothy Derijck, who netted from the penalty spot.

