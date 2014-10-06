Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
AMSTERDAM Paul Verhaegh has been called up to the Netherlands squad to replace an injured Daryl Janmaat for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Iceland over the next week, the Dutch football association KNVB said.
Verhaegh, from Bundesliga club Augsburg, had been in a preliminary squad that coach Guus Hiddink named for the match against the Kazakhs in Amsterdam on Friday and the meeting against Iceland in Reykjavik next Monday but was dropped from the final squad named last week.
The 31-year-old right-back has now been recalled after Janmaat withdrew with a hamstring strain despite playing a full 90 minutes for Newcastle in their 2-2 draw at Swansea City on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.