Paul Verhaegh of the Netherlands (R) challenges Joao Rojas of Ecuador during their international soccer friendly match in the Amsterdam Arena May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM Paul Verhaegh has been called up to the Netherlands squad to replace an injured Daryl Janmaat for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Iceland over the next week, the Dutch football association KNVB said.

Verhaegh, from Bundesliga club Augsburg, had been in a preliminary squad that coach Guus Hiddink named for the match against the Kazakhs in Amsterdam on Friday and the meeting against Iceland in Reykjavik next Monday but was dropped from the final squad named last week.

The 31-year-old right-back has now been recalled after Janmaat withdrew with a hamstring strain despite playing a full 90 minutes for Newcastle in their 2-2 draw at Swansea City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)