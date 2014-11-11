Guillermo Fernandez (L) fights for the ball with Bruno Martins Indi during their Champions League Group H soccer match at San Mames stadium in Bilbao November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

AMSTERDAM - Defender Bruno Martins Indi became the third player to withdraw from the Netherlands squad for two internationals this week and has been replaced by Jeffrey Bruma. Martins Indi has fallen ill, said the Dutch football association KNVB, and joins Nigel de Jong and Davy Klaassen on the sidelines for Wednesday’s friendly against Mexico and the Euro 2016 qualifier against Latvia on Sunday.

Both are being played in Amsterdam.

Luuk de Jong and Leroy Fer have already been added to the squad and Bruma will join them on Tuesday. The PSV Eindhoven defender, who turns 23 later this week, has won five caps previously.

Light injuries will keep Robin van Persie and Jordy Clasie out of the match against Mexico as both are being spared for Sunday’s qualifier, coach Guus Hiddink told a press conference on Tuesday.

Arjen Robben will captain the team against Mexico, he added.

