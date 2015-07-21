AMSTERDAM Dick Nanninga, who scored for the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final, has died at the age of 66, his former club Roda JC Kerkrade said on Tuesday.

Nanninga came on as a substitute to score a second half equaliser for the Dutch in the final against hosts Argentina to take the match to extra time, where Argentina eventually won 3-1.

He is one of only two Dutch players to score in a World Cup final. Johan Neeskens netted a penalty in the 1974 loss to West Germany but the Dutch got no goals when they lost to Spain in the 2010 final in Johannesburg.

Nanninga, who earned 15 caps, spent most of his career at Roda and MVV Maastricht but also had a brief spell in Hong Kong.

