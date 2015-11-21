AMSTERDAM Davy Klaassen scored twice as Ajax Amsterdam trounced SC Cambuur 5-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Dutch league on Saturday as second-placed PSV were held to a draw.

PSV, who face Manchester United in the Champions League in midweek, fell four points behind as they drew 2-2 at struggling Willem II Tilburg. Two goals in seven minutes from Erik Falkenburg saw Willem II overturn a halftime deficit before Luuk de Jong salvaged a point for the champions with an 11th league goal of the season

Ajax, who now have 10 victories in 13 games, were 4-1 up at half-time with Joel Veltman and Arek Milik scoring the opening two before the double contribution from Dutch international Klaassen. Amin Younes added a fifth goal on the hour mark to continue second-from-bottom Cambuur's winless run this season. Their consolation goal came from Sander van de Streek. A large number of Ajax fans stayed outside for the first half to protest against the boardroom battle over the club’s playing and development policies which led to the recent resignation of club legend Johan Cruyff from his advisory role.

New Zealand international Ryan Thomas scored twice as PEC Zwolle were emphatic 5-0 winners at Roda JC Kerkrade to arrest a run of four matches without success and move back up to fifth in the standings. AZ Alkmaar came from a goal down after only five minutes to beat Heerenveen 3-1 while De Graafschap, continuing their horror season with a 2-1 defeat at home to Groningen, remain bottom of the table on just two points.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband)