AMSTERDAM A lacklustre Ajax Amsterdam created few chances and were held to a goalless draw at home by Heracles Almelo on Tuesday, opening an opportunity for champions PSV Eindhoven to cut into their lead at the top of the Dutch league standings. The single point for Ajax puts them on 48, four clear of second placed PSV, who can reduce that advantage down to just one point if they win on Wednesday at Excelsior.

Ajax, who had a narrow win at the weekend at home to Vitesse Arnhem, rarely tested Heracles goalkeeper Bram Castro while the away side created their first attempt after the hour mark but Brahim Darri shot wide.

In Tuesday’s other league game, Willem II Tilburg were left ruing a myriad of missed chances when Groningen equalised deep into injury time for a 1-1 draw.

Hedwiges Maduro equalised five minutes into stoppage time from a corner after Dries Wuytens had given Willem II the lead before halftime. Willem II are 14th in the 18-team league with 18 points from 19 games while Groningen are ninth with 27 points.

