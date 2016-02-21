AMSTERDAM Feyenoord ended a seven-game losing streak with a 1-1 home draw against Roda JC Kerkrade on Sunday, but the match was marred as hundreds of supporters were detained by police during a demonstration before the match.

Veteran forward Dirk Kuyt’s 100th goal for Feyenoord gave them a halftime lead, but Maecky Ngombo equalised for the visitors in the second half.

Feyenoord supporters, angry at a losing streak stretching back to Dec. 20, staged a pre-game demonstration against the club’s management and "several hundred" were detained, the national broadcaster NOS reported.

Ajax Amsterdam's Arek Milik scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season in a 3-0 win over Excelsior.

Ajax’s victory returns them to within a point of leaders PSV Eindhoven with 10 matches of the season left to play in what has become a two-horse race for the title.

Milik returned to the starting lineup on Sunday as Ajax sought to boost their firepower and the Polish international delivered with two left-footed strikes.

Milik was also involved in the build up for the third goal as Davy Klaassen celebrated his 23rd birthday with a late effort. Utrecht moved up to fourth as Ruud Boymans scored twice to secure a 2-1 win over his former club Willem II Tiburg.

Vincent Vermeij scored twice for second-bottom De Graafschap, who missed out on only their fourth win of the season as they conceded an 84th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 with Vitesse Arnhem.

Vitesse's Lewis Baker, on loan from Chelsea, grabbed a late leveller when he drove home from 25 metres.

