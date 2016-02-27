AMSTERDAM Striker Luuk de Jong returned from suspension to help PSV Eindhoven beat ADO Den Haag 2-0 and extend their lead on top of the Dutch league on Saturday. Marco van Ginkel netted the opening goal and the league's top scorer De Jong, who missed PSV’s midweek draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, struck the second as PSV secured victory to provisionally move four points clear of Ajax Amsterdam.

Second-placed Ajax will close the gap back to one point if they beat third-placed AZ Alkmaar, who are 22 points behind PSV, on Sunday.

It took 72 minutes before Van Ginkel broke the deadlock followed shortly after by De Jong’s 18th goal of the Dutch league season. SC Cambuur snapped a seven-match losing streak as they secured their first points of 2016 with a 1-0 victory over PEC Zwolle. The result Teenage Irishman Jack Byrne scored six minutes from time to lift Cambuur off the bottom of the table. Willem II Tilburg won vital points in their battle to avoid the relegation places with a surprise 1-0 triumph at Vitesse Arnhem. Twente Enschede continued their resurgence with a fifth win in a row as they beat Groningen 2-0 at home. Having started the year in the relegation zone, they are now 11th in the table.

