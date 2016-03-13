AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam blew a chance to go top of the Dutch league on Sunday after NEC Nijmegen's Venezuelan winger Christian Santos scored a late equaliser for a 2-2 draw.

A win at home would have sent Ajax clear of champions PSV Eindhoven, who instead lead by one point after 27 games.

PSV also suffered a setback at home on Saturday when they were held 1-1 by Heerenveen, opening the door for Ajax to reclaim the leadership they enjoyed for much of the first half of the campaign.

Although Arek Milik put Ajax ahead in the 16th minute, NEC equalised within three minutes through Navarone Foor.

After the break Ajax were back ahead again after a 51st minute own goal from Rens van Eijden only for Santos to head home powerfully off a cross from Todd Kane and silence the Amsterdam Arena crowd.

The 82nd minute goal was Santos’ 15th of the season.

Ajax, on 65 points, play at PSV next weekend in a match likely to decide the destiny of the title.

Goals in the last 20 minutes from Michiel Kramer and substitute Bilal Bascikoglu moved Feyenoord back into third spot as they beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-0 away, albeit in an unconvincing performance.

It was a third successive league win for Feyenoord after a horror sequence of seven successive defeats at the start of the year cost them any chance of staying in touch with the leaders.

Feyenoord are on 46 points, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference only.

Utrecht stayed fifth in spite of surrendering a 2-0 half-time lead and being held 2-2 at home by ADO Den Haag.

Heracles Almelo are up to sixth as they kept SC Cambuur down in last place with a 3-1 home win after trailing at the break to a goal from Cambuur’s Irish teenager Jack Byrne, on loan from Manchester City.

