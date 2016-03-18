AMSTERDAM - Uncapped Vincent Janssen and Timo Letschert were named in the Netherlands squad as coach Danny Blind called up 25 players for friendlies against France and England this month.

Janssen shares the lead in the goal scoring charts in the Dutch league with 19 this season for AZ Alkmaar and Letschert has played solidly in the Utrecht defence.

The Dutch, looking to rebuild after failing to qualify for Euro 2016, again left out former captain Robin van Persie and will have to do without injured captain Arjen Robben.

“We hope to win but more important is to put up a good performance, for rankings and prestige,” Blind told a news conference ahead of the internationals against France in Amsterdam on March 25 and at Wembley four days later.

“We also need to win goodwill back (from supporters) and leave a positive impression. I want to grow a team that has a good chance to qualify for the (2018) World Cup in Russia.”

Squad Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven) Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United), Timo Letschert (Utrecht), Erik Pieters (Stoke City), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Ron Vlaar (AZ Alkmaar), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven) Midfielders: Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax Amsterdam), Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Davy Propper (PSV Eindhoven), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) Forwards: Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Vincent Janssen (AZ Alkmaar), Jurgen Locadia, Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow).

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)