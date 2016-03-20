AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam scored after 72 seconds and added a second goal near the end to inflict a 2-0 home defeat on champions PSV Eindhoven on Sunday and take over the lead of the Dutch league.

The early goal from Arek Milik laid the platform for a victory that put Ajax two points clear. They now have the destiny of the title in their own hands with six rounds to play.

Milik’s goal came from Joel Veltman’s pass and was the perfect start for Ajax, who went into the game one point behind but now have 68 to PSV’s 66.

Luciano Narsingh had an effort ruled offside as PSV sought an equaliser before substitute Anwar El Ghazi made sure of Ajax’s success with a surprise long-range shot in the last 15 minutes.

“Let then all try and haul us in now,” Ajax coach Frank de oer told reporters.

AZ Alkmaar slipped in their bid for a third-place finish as they were held 2-2 at Twente Enschede, for whom Stefan Thesker scored twice including an equaliser in stoppage time.

Dominic Solanke, on loan from Chelsea, scored twice as Vitesse Arnhem won 3-0 at Groningen, while ADO Den Haag had a 1-0 home victory against NEC Nijmegen.

