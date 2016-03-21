Rick Karsdorp of Feyenoord reacts after losing their Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match against AS Roma at the Kuip stadium in Rotterdam February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM English-based players Ibrahim Afellay and Patrick van Aanholt were added to the Dutch squad after midfielder Davy Propper on Monday became the sixth player to pull out of matches against France and England, the Dutch football association KNVB said.

Propper was injured playing for PSV Eindhoven in their 2-0 defeat against Ajax Amsterdam in the top of the table Dutch league clash on Sunday.

His PSV teammate Jurgen Locadia, taken to hospital with an ankle injury after the game, also forfeited his place in the Dutch squad for the friendly with France in Amsterdam on Friday and the trip to Wembley four days later to face England.

Arjen Robben, Daryl Janmaat, Erik Pieters and Ron Vlaar have also withdrawn because of injury.

Stoke City's Afellay had been a surprise omission from the original squad while Van Aanholt, who plays for Sunderland, is in line for his first appearance in the Dutch team in more than two years.

The Dutch, World Cup semifinalists in 2014, failed to qualify for the Euro 2016 tournament.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Keith Weir)