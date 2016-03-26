Wesley Sneijder of the Netherlands reacts after the lost match against Czech Republic during their Euro 2016 group A qualifying soccer match in Amsterdam, Netherlands October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

AMSTERDAM Netherlands captain Wesley Sneijder will not be travelling to Wembley next week with his country's squad for the international against England after suffering a hamstring injury, Dutch media reported on Saturday.

Sneijder, 31, led the team in place of injured Arjen Robben in Friday's 3-2 home loss to France but went off just past the half-hour mark with a hamstring strain.

He became the seventh player originally selected for the two matches against France and England by coach Danny Blind to have had to pull out of the friendly encounters because of injury. But Blind has decided not to name a replacement for Tuesday's international in London, where his son Daley Blind is expected to lead the Dutch team.

