AMSTERDAM Luuk de Jong scored twice to steer PSV Eindhoven to a 3-0 win at Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday that lifted them back to the top of the Dutch league.

Vincent Janssen hit four goals, including two penalties, as AZ Alkmaar hammered PEC Zwolle 5-1.

The victory kept up AZ's challenge for a place in European competition next season as they climbed into fourth spot, six points behind third-placed Feyenoord.

Janssen, who won his first cap for the Dutch national team last month, is the league's top scorer with 25 goals.

De Jong netted for PSV in the 10th minute with a close-range header and added a second after halftime, his 22nd league goal of the season. Davy Proepper made it 3-0 in the 81st minute as PSV moved on to 75 points, one more than second-placed Ajax Amsterdam who play their game in hand at home to Utrecht on Sunday.

Feyenoord have 56 points, with three games to go, after a 1-1 home draw with Groningen.

Tonny Vilhena equalised for the hosts after Michael de Leeuw had opened the scoring for Groningen.

Heracles Almelo dropped to sixth after drawing 1-1 at Vitesse Arnhem.

Wout Weghorst equalised with a late penalty after Milot Rashica had been on target for Vitesse just after halftime.

