AMSTERDAM May 1 Ajax Amsterdam kept up their narrow lead over champions PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Dutch league as both teams won on the penultimate weekend of the championship to set up a decisive final day.

Ajax crushed visitors Twente Enschede 4-0 and PSV overwhelmed bottom side SC Cambuur 6-2, leaving Ajax at the top with a better goal difference by six. Barring a massive turnaround, they will win back the title with victory at relegation-threatened De Graafschap next Sunday. Ajax looked tentative through the first half against Twente but went ahead just before the break through Czech-born teenager Vaclav Cerny who was making his first start for the club. Three more strikes in the last 10 minutes boosted their goal tally. Marco van Ginkel scored twice in PSV’s win but two goals conceded were a blow to coach Phillip Cocu.

“The two goals we let in were a pity but we’ll keep on fighting to the last,” he said. PSV conclude their campaign at PEC Zwolle. Feyenoord, who won the Dutch Cup last Sunday, will finish third as they won 1-0 at Willem II Tilburg with a second-half goal from Anass Achahbar. They cannot be caught by fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar who beat De Graafschap 4-1.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)