AMSTERDAM Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven take a titanic struggle for the Dutch championship to the final day of the regular season on Sunday with only goal difference separating the clubs. Ajax's youthful squad are favourites to land a fifth crown in six years as they take a six-goal advantage over the title holders into their match at second from bottom De Graafschap.

PSV face a potentially trickier task at seventh-placed PEC Zwolle who are aiming to book a spot in the post-season playoffs that offer a berth in the Europa League. Former Netherlands international Frank de Boer is looking to become the first Ajax coach to capture five league crowns.

"I want a healthy tension and hopefully they will go on and play their best game of the season," De Boer told the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper in an interview on Friday.

"We cannot let it slip from our hands." PSV scored six goals at home to relegated SC Cambuur last Sunday but also conceded twice.

"We need to concentrate on winning our last game and that won't be easy," said coach Phillip Cocu.

Ajax and PSV have identical league records this season, winning 25 matches, drawing six times and losing twice.

PSV romped to the title last season, finishing 17 points clear of second-placed Ajax.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)