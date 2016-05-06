Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of Schalke 04 plays with a ball during a training session in Prague, Czech Republic, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has been dropped from the Netherlands squad for three friendly internationals next month, while Manchester United teenager Timothy Fosu-Mensah has received a first call-up, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Friday.

Schalke striker Huntelaar had been benched for March’s friendlies against France and England and was being left out to give others an opportunity to play, said coach Danny Blind, who named a 31-man preliminary squad.

Fosu-Mensah and Bart Ramselaar from Utrecht are the newcomers for the matches against Ireland on May 27, Poland on June 1 and Austria on June 4.

Wesley Sneijder is being left out because he plays at the end of the month for Galatasaray against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup final.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Manchester United), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United), Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord), Timo Letschert (Utrecht), Erik Pieters (Stoke City), Karim Rekik (Olympique Marseille), Kenny Tete (Ajax Amsterdam), Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland), Virgil van Dijk (Southampton), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Ron Vlaar (AZ Alkmaar), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United), Riechedly Bazoer (Ajax Amsterdam), Jordy Clasie (Southampton), Marco van Ginkel, Davy Propper (both PSV Eindhoven), Bart Ramselaar (Utrecht), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United)

Forwards: Bas Dost (VfL Wolfsburg), Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Manchester United), Vincent Janssen (AZ Alkmaar), Jurgen Locadia, Luciano Narsingh (both PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow)

