ROTTERDAM Former England coach Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede side wasted a chance to go top of the Dutch championship by losing 3-2 at home to mid-table Heracles Almelo Friday.

Twente missed three good scoring opportunities before Brazilian Everton put the visitors in front with a diving header 12 minutes before the interval.

Luuk de Jong equalised after 73 minutes but two defensive blunders allowed Darl Douglas and Everton to seal victory for Heracles.

De Jong struck his second goal of the game, and his 17th of the season in the league, in stoppage time.

PSV Eindhoven, at home to Graafschap Doetinchem Sunday, have 42 points from 20 matches and are top on goal difference from AZ Alkmaar who host Excelsior Saturday.

Twente, who have a superior goal difference to PSV, remain third with 39 points while Heracles are in 10th place on 27.

(Writing by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Tony Jimenez)