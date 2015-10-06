Football - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 15/16 - 3/10/15Newcastle's Daryl Janmaat applauds their fans as he looks dejected at full timeReuters / Andrew Yates

AMSTERDAM Newcastle defender Daryl Janmaat is the third player forced out because of injury from the Netherlands squad for their last two Euro 2016 group qualifiers in the next week.

Janmaat has a knee injury and was ruled out after consultations with team doctors on Tuesday, the Dutch football association KNVB said.

It is a blow for Janmaat after being recalled to the squad after missing out last month against Iceland and Turkey in Group A matches.

Coach Danny Blind will not name a replacement as the Dutch depart on Wednesday for Astana where they meet Kazakhstan on Saturday. Riechedly Bazoer and Eljero Elia joined up with the squad on Monday as injury replacements for Davy Klaassen and Quincy Promes respectively.

Lying fourth in Group A, the Netherlands must win their qualifiers away against Kazakhstan and at home to the Czech Republic in Amsterdam next Tuesday to stand any chance of making the play-offs.

But they need Turkey, who are third in the group, to drop points at the same time.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)