Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
AMSTERDAM Ronald Koeman, the son of the Southampton manager with the same name, has signed for modest Dutch second division team FC Oss, the club said on Tuesday (fcoss.nl).
The goalkeeper has moved from Almere City, where he failed to get any game time over the last two seasons.
“I have a really good feeling about this club. I think that I can grow here and I’m looking forward to fighting for a place in the team,” said the 20-year-old.
FC Oss have already sold last season’s first-choice goalkeeper Luuk Koopmans to league champions PSV Eindhoven.
Koeman senior also recruited a keeper this week with the loan signing of former Dutch number one Maarten Stekelenburg.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.