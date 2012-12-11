ROTTERDAM Amsterdam police investigating the death of a football linesman last week arrested four more suspects on Tuesday.

Richard Nieuwenhuizen, 41, was assaulted after an under-17 match between Buitenboys Almere and Nieuw-Sloten Amsterdam on December 2 and died the following day.

Last week, police arrested four teenagers, two of them aged 15 and two of 16. On Tuesday, they arrested three more teenagers and the 50-year-old father of a Nieuw-Sloten player, they said.

Some 12,000 people joined a silent march through Almere, a satellite town near Amsterdam, on Sunday in tribute to the volunteer linesman.

