AMSTERDAM, Jan 2 (Reuters) – - Robert Maaskrant has been named coach of struggling Dutch side NAC Breda until the end of the season, the club said on their website (nac.nl) on Friday. The 45-year-old is the third man in charge this season after returning to the team he coached from 2008 to 2010.

Maaskrant replaces Eric Hellemons, who reverts to assistant after replacing Nebosja Gudelj earlier in the season.

NAC, second-bottom in the standings, had to obtain permission from the Dutch football association KNVB to sign the new coach because of their precarious financial situation. NAC have 13 points from 17 games and resume after the winter break with a game at PEC Zwolle on Jan. 17.

The club also announced on Friday that defender Isak Ssewankambo, who is a Swedish junior international but of Ugandan descent, had left on a free transfer to English championship team Derby County.

