Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
AMSTERDAM Nebojsa Gudelj became the third managerial casualty in the Dutch top flight this season when he was dismissed by struggling NAC Breda on Monday. The 46-year-old Serb, who had been in charge for almost two years, departs after three straight league defeats including a 6-1 loss at bottom side Heracles Almelo in their last outing. NAC are 15th in the 18-team standings.
Youth team coach Eric Hellemons will take over as caretaker coach and be in charge for the home game with ADO Den Haag on Saturday, the club said on their website (www.nac.nl).
Heracles and AZ Alkmaar are the other two teams who have changed coaches this season.
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.