AMSTERDAM Nebojsa Gudelj became the third managerial casualty in the Dutch top flight this season when he was dismissed by struggling NAC Breda on Monday. The 46-year-old Serb, who had been in charge for almost two years, departs after three straight league defeats including a 6-1 loss at bottom side Heracles Almelo in their last outing. NAC are 15th in the 18-team standings.

Youth team coach Eric Hellemons will take over as caretaker coach and be in charge for the home game with ADO Den Haag on Saturday, the club said on their website (www.nac.nl).

Heracles and AZ Alkmaar are the other two teams who have changed coaches this season.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)