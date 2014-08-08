France's Lucas Digne (R) challenges Netherlands' Quincy Promes (L) during their international friendly soccer match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

AMSTERDAM Netherlands international Quincy Promes has moved from Twente Enschede to Spartak Moscow after a signing a four-year contract, the Dutch club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old forward, who made the 30-man shortlist for the World Cup but was cut from the final 23-man Netherlands squad for Brazil, cost 15 million euros (11.96 million pounds), Dutch media reported.

Amsterdam-born Promes extended his contract at Twente to 2017 after scoring 11 goals in the season and winning his first cap for the Netherlands.

“For me as a young footballer it is a step in my development. I get a chance to develop further in a strong league competition,” he said on the Russian club’s website (www.spartak.com).

Twente used some of the money to sign 23-year-old South African international midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo from PEC Zwolle.

