Scotland's Snodgrass pleased with squad shake-up
Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
AMSTERDAM Netherlands international Quincy Promes has moved from Twente Enschede to Spartak Moscow after a signing a four-year contract, the Dutch club said on Friday.
The 22-year-old forward, who made the 30-man shortlist for the World Cup but was cut from the final 23-man Netherlands squad for Brazil, cost 15 million euros (11.96 million pounds), Dutch media reported.
Amsterdam-born Promes extended his contract at Twente to 2017 after scoring 11 goals in the season and winning his first cap for the Netherlands.
“For me as a young footballer it is a step in my development. I get a chance to develop further in a strong league competition,” he said on the Russian club’s website (www.spartak.com).
Twente used some of the money to sign 23-year-old South African international midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo from PEC Zwolle.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg's hopes of staying in the Bundesliga rest on the broad shoulders of Mario Gomez, with the striker re-discovering his form under new coach Andries Jonker.
LONDON If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.