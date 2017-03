Manchester United's Tom Cleverley challenges Valencia's Andres Guardado (L) during their friendly soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

AMSTERDAM Mexico international Andres Guardado joined Dutch championship leaders PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday on a season-long loan from Valencia, the clubs said.

Guardado moves away from the Spanish side for a second time on loan after spending the second half of last season at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old winger is a veteran of three World Cups for Mexico and has won 108 caps, playing in all of his country's four matches at the recent finals in Brazil.

