AMSTERDAM Defender Karim Rekik has had his loan from Manchester City to PSV Eindhoven extended for another season, the Dutch club said on Friday.

The 19-year-old played 25 games for PSV last season and was one of 30 players pre-selected for the World Cup by Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal but cut from the final 23-man squad for the tournament in Brazil.

Rekik is available for PSV’s second game of the new Dutch league season against NAC Breda on Saturday.

