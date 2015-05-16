AMSTERDAM Danish defender Simon Poulsen has signed for PSV Eindhoven as the newly crowned Dutch champions made their first move in the transfer market to strengthen their side for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal on a free transfer from AZ Alkmaar and will be the defensive cover for Dutch international Jetro Willems, the technical director Marcel Brands told the club website.

"He is an experienced player and will play a positive role in the squad," Brands added of the left back, who was won 29 caps for Denmark and played at the 2010 World Cup.

Earlier this month PSV sold top scorer Memphis Depay to Manchester United.

