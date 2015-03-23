Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Cologne during their German first division, Bundesliga soccer match in Munich February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

AMSTERDAM An injured Arjen Robben has been ruled out of the Netherlands' two internationals against Turkey and Spain after the attacker tore an abdominal muscle playing in the Bundesliga on Sunday, the Dutch football association (KNVB) has confirmed.

Robben's comeback for Bayern Munich lasted just 24 minutes as he was hurt in a rough challenge in the home loss to Borussia Monchengladbach after returning from a back problem. He will be out for "several weeks", said his club.

Robben had been called up to play for the Dutch in their EURO 2016 qualifier against Turkey on Saturday and a friendly against Spain three days later. Both matches are in Amsterdam.

The KNVB said Dutch coach Guus Hiddink had yet to decide whether to call up a replacement.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)